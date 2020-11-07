ANDANOFF, Norman Boris Passed away peacefully, at home in Cloyne, after a courageous battle surrounded by his family, Monday, November 2, 2020, at the age of 72. Devoted husband of the late Karen Maltby of 30 years. Cherished father of Cesha (James), Carolyn (John) and Kyle. He will be forever missed by his 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Boris and Cecilia. Cremation has taken place and the family will host a Celebration of Norm's Life at a later date. Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.milestonefuneralcenter.com
