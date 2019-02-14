Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMAN CHIN. View Sign

CHIN, NORMAN With great sorrow, we announce the passing of Norman Chin, 89, on February 4, 2019. He was born in Wo Chong, Guangdong, China, October 11, 1932, arrived in Canada at age 18. Predeceased by beloved wife Joyce Chin. Beloved father of Janet (Simon), predeceased by Sharon (Darrell), Gordon (Alison), Dick (Anita), Susan and Judy. Cherished Grandfather of Sebastian Gee Shing Chin-Carvalho and Nick Gee Ming Chin Wood. Brother of predeceased Shee Hong. He was an active member of the Chin Wing Chun Tong Society where he served as President for a number of years. A founding partner of Toronto's Sai Woo Restaurant. Norman is also remembered by relatives and friends in the US, Canada and beyond. We are grateful for his love and dedication to family and for his kind, caring and generous nature. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Service will follow. York Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Rd., North York, ON M2N 5Z5.

