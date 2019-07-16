Guest Book View Sign Service Information R.S. Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street North York , ON M2M 3W9 (416)-221-1159 Obituary

November 20, 1929 – July 14, 2019

Died peacefully at Humber River Hospital, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of 65 years to Mary (Pezzack). Dear father to John (Patricia), Karen (Christopher), Nancy (Christian) and Janet (Luis). Proud of his grandchildren, Matthew, Stephanie, Laura, Tyler, Sarah, Lyndsey, Katie, Shawn and Ryan. Great-grandfather of Emily, Dylan, Natalie, Stephen and Cameron. Grandfather-in-law of Jessica, David M., David O., Logan, Sean and Justin. Lovingly remembered by the Pezzack in-laws. Norm lived a full life. He played his final golf game one day before entering the hospital. Norm was a student and teacher at University of Toronto Schools. He was School Captain in 1948 and taught from 1968 until his retirement in 1991. He had a passion for sports, jigsaw puzzles, food (ice cream) and travel that he joyfully shared with his family. He will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Matthew the Apostle Anglican Church: Special Project Capital Campaign, Doctors Without Borders or Covenant House. Visitation to be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, Toronto. Funeral Service to be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew the Apostle Anglican Church, 80 George Henry Boulevard, Toronto. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca

