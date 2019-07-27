Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMAN DONALD FINGLER. View Sign Obituary

FINGLER, NORMAN DONALD Peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 19, 2019. Norm will be remembered with love by his children: Derek (Anne), Aynsley (Scott), Dayna and his longtime partner Debbie and her daughter Candice. Forever remembered by his adored grandchildren: Joseph, Thomas, Alyssa, Alexe, Benjamin and Zachary. Predeceased by his loving wife Beverley. Norm loved life and will be missed by those who knew and loved him. He was friendly and engaging to all he met and throughout his recent health challenges still maintained his sense of humour and positive spirit. The family would like to thank the Oncology and Palliative Care teams at Credit Valley Hospital for their compassion. We are particularly grateful to Dr. Amirthini Tharmalingam and the palliative care nurses - their heartfelt care was extraordinary. Respecting Norm's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. The family will host a private celebration of life in the coming weeks. Online condolences may be made through



FINGLER, NORMAN DONALD Peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 19, 2019. Norm will be remembered with love by his children: Derek (Anne), Aynsley (Scott), Dayna and his longtime partner Debbie and her daughter Candice. Forever remembered by his adored grandchildren: Joseph, Thomas, Alyssa, Alexe, Benjamin and Zachary. Predeceased by his loving wife Beverley. Norm loved life and will be missed by those who knew and loved him. He was friendly and engaging to all he met and throughout his recent health challenges still maintained his sense of humour and positive spirit. The family would like to thank the Oncology and Palliative Care teams at Credit Valley Hospital for their compassion. We are particularly grateful to Dr. Amirthini Tharmalingam and the palliative care nurses - their heartfelt care was extraordinary. Respecting Norm's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. The family will host a private celebration of life in the coming weeks. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019

