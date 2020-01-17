|
|
BURROWS, NORMAN E. Passed away suddenly on January 14, 2019, at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Norman Burrows, in his 79th year, was the loving husband of Heather (Stroud) Burrows for 57 years. Loving father to son John Burrows and his wife Lori (Merner) Burrows and daughter Susan (Burrows) Kennedy and husband Jeff Kennedy. He was the devoted and proud grandfather to Jennifer Burrows, Kristen Kennedy and Lindsay Kennedy. Norman was born and raised in Westmount, Quebec. He relocated the family to Burlington in 1976, where he co-owned a successful Hamilton based engineering company. Norm's passions in life were his family, golf, photography and curling. In his later years, he developed a passion for philanthropy through the Rotary Clubs of Canada. Norman was the past president of the Thornbury Rotary Club and an active member of the Burlington Rotary Club. The family will be hosting a visitation at Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home at 2241 New St. in Burlington, on Friday, January 24th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. There will be a celebration of Norman's life on Saturday, January 25th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home. There will be a private family interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or The Burlington Rotary Club. Online condolences at www.dbburlington.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 17, 2020