STEADMAN, NORMAN EARL March 31, 1926 - February 29, 2020 Earl, beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Owens) for 66 years. Cherished father of Colleen Turner (Doug), Sharon (Franklin de Graaf), Donna, Norm, Rene Jacobson (Don), Gord, Debbie Tinline (Randy) and Ken (Cheryl). Grandfather of 13, great-grandfather of 19. Born in Toronto, he served in the RCAF during WWII, had a long career with Northern Electric, and retired to Orillia. As he requested, cremation has taken place. The family plans a celebration of life at a later date. Earl lived a good life. He will be greatly missed. Arrangements entrusted to the Mundell Funeral Home. Messages of condolence welcomed at mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020