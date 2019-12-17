EPSTEIN, DR. NORMAN B.S.C, M.D., F.R.C.P. On December 15, 2019 at home in his 91st year. Dr. Norman Epstein. Beloved husband of Ann Taylor. Loving father and father-in-law of Keren Epstein-Gilboa and Raanan Gilboa, Julie Starr and David Chapley, Jonathan, Amy and Peter Mitropoulos. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Stanley and Paula, Irving and the late Florence Koven, and Harriet and the late Emmanuel Lilker. Devoted grandfather of Sari and Daniel, Aliza and Jonathan, Rachelli and Reuven, and Elisheva and Benyamin. Devoted great-grandfather of Talia, Avi, Chaim, Shmuel, Chavi, and Yosef. A special thank you to Dr. Kenneth Logue, Dr. Meliss Melnitzer, and his supurb caregiver Aida De Guzman who always gave him tender loving care. Funeral service was held at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in the Beth David Synagogue section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Shiva at Ann's will be at 349 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto. Shiva will also be at Julie's at 123 York Hill Blvd. Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Hospital, 416-864-3092, Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care/Cheque Payable to Sinai Health Foundation, 416-586-8203, or to Jewish National Fund, 416-638-7200.

