FUNNELL, NORMAN GORDON "BUD" It is with heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of a kind, generous and compassionate man, Norman Gordon "Bud" Funnell, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Credit Valley Hospital, at the age of 83. Beloved husband, of 62 years, to Helen Dorothy (nee Mick). Devoted father of Deborah, Daniel, Nancy (Charlie) and Peter (Jan). Cherished Papa to Amanda, Kyle, Jeremy, Faith, Maggie and James. Special "Pops" to Max and Mia. Bud is survived by brothers Ken (Sandy) of California and Bill (Rolande); and sister-in-law Joan. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Ruth, brothers George and Dan and sisters Eileen (Merv) and Ada. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy 10 N. of Q.E.W), on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Masonic service to follow. Visitation will continue on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 2 p.m. until time of Chapel Service at 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation of Canada or Shriner's Children Hospital. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 4, 2019