HARRIS, NORMAN "BUD" Peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his loving wife Dona (2007). Survived by his beloved children Robyn Harris, Blair (Margot) Harris, Elizabeth (Ted) Hayward and Heather (Rory) Conlon. Proud G'pa to David, Sean, Jennifer, Pamela, Rebecca, Stephanie and Robert. Dear brother of Marlene MacDonald. Predeceased by sister Ruth Parrot. "Bud" will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by many family and friends. Norman was a Commanding Officer of the Streestville Army Cadet Corp. He was also a part of Kinsmen, Probus and Masons. A Memorial Service will be held at the Eden United Church, 3051 Battleford Rd., Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z9, 905-824-5578, on Monday, April 15th at 7 p.m. with a memorial visitation 1 hour prior. Private cremation has taken place. If so desired, donations may be made to . For more information, please visit www.etouch.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMAN "BUD" HARRIS.
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2019