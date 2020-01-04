|
|
NAROZENSKI, Norman Joseph December 2, 1931 December 26, 2019 As autumn drifted into winter, Norman slowly and quietly slipped away. The proud patriarch of our family, he left us with many memories and is now joyfully reunited with his sweet Jennie. We feel the loss of this wonderful, quiet man. Beloved husband of Jeanne (nee Hubicki) Narozenski. Her sweet Topchi! Father of Patricia Rose Narozynski (Ed), Teresa Lynn (nee Narozenski) Corazza (Carlo). Proud and doting grandfather of Elizabeth Rose and Joseph Norman Corazza. Norman was born at St. Joseph's Hospital and grew up in West Toronto. He felt it was only fitting that he end his days at the Copernicus Lodge, across from where he had started his life. He had come full circle, he said. He married Jeanne (his childhood sweetheart) on June 9, 1951 and they had 62 loving years raising their family and tending to Jeanne's garden oasis together. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Bertha Narozynski, his brother Michael, sister Winnifred (Winnie) and a never forgotten son, Michael Patrick Louis Narozenski, who died at childbirth. Norman was a loving husband and father whose greatest joy was in providing for his family. He never met a car he didn't like or want to take apart and put back together again. Norman loved a good joke, a tall tale, and most of all, he liked taking part in family gatherings. He was a deeply religious man who was committed to attending daily Eucharist when he was able. He was a hard worker who loved any outdoor task, but was delighted to retire and spend more time with his wife and grandchildren. A truly traditional man who gladly shared his life experiences and many skills with his family. His jokes and laughter will be deeply missed by his family, his many friends, and neighbours. He always said that there was a song or poem for any and every occasion and then would prove it by singing a song or reciting one of his favourite poems. Norman's family would like to thank the dedicated angels of Copernicus Lodge Long Term Care 3rd Floor South for their kind and loving care of "Mr. Norman". The family would also like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Lynett's, especially Diane, Grant and Miles, whose gracious caring helped the family through this difficult time. ...and a special mention about Norman's youngest daughter Teresa, who was selfless and devoted to her father. She dedicated herself and her family to making sure her father's last years were filled with love and tenderness. As Euripides said "To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter." Cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family, where Norman and Jeanne will be laid to rest together, as per their wishes. Arrangements entrusted to Lynett Funeral Home. Online condolences www.lynettfuneralhome.ca Please consider a donation to the Copernicus Lodge Foundation. 66 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON M6R 3A7 www.copernicuslodge.com I have seen death too often to believe in death, It is not an ending, but a withdrawal. As one who finishes a long journey. Stills the motor. Turns off the lights Steps from the car And walks up the path To the home that awaits him Author Unknown
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020