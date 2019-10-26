Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Joseph STONEBURGH. View Sign Obituary

STONEBURGH, Norman Joseph 1935-2019 Passed away peacefully October 24, 2019 at the Westbury Residence at 84 years of age. Beloved husband of Dolores (died 2016), for 61 years. Loving father to Dan (died 2014), Blake (died 2018), Cheryl, Terri Lynn (George Arnott), Jim and many grandchildren. Loving brother-in-law to Norma. Norm was a former all-star center who played for the Toronto Argonauts (1955-1967) in the Canadian Football League, and was a longtime volunteer at the Scott Mission, St. Felix Centre, Evangel Hall and Dorothy Ley Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sports Concussion Research Fund at Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Please visit

