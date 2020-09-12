GRAHAM, NORMAN KENNETH JOHN Norman died peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Friday, September 4, 2020, aged 76. Loving husband of 52 years to Veda (nee Donoghue). Father of Leigh-Anne (Grant), Stephanie (Tibor) and Ian (Jessica). Grandfather to Ruby and George Gibbons, Miah and Griffin Goncalves and Vivienne Graham. Predeceased by his parents, George and Anne (nee Rigg) Graham. Norman was an esteemed business leader who was equally renowned for his intellectual gift, kindness and willingness to support others. He had a long and distinguished career in financial services, notably at firms McLeod Young Weir and The Bank of Nova Scotia. A longtime member of the Canadian Capital Markets Association, he served as Chairman of both Fundserv and the IDA (now IIROC) and on the Board of the Canadian Depository for Securities. Above all else, Norm was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and incredibly loyal and solid friend. Watching his grandchildren grow and thrive gave him tremendous happiness and pride. He kept in touch with many old friends from his childhood in East York and would often speak fondly of playing hockey and baseball with them until the streetlights came on. His most cherished time was spent with his family and friends, particularly at his homes on Longboat Key and Lake Simcoe. Never one to worry about time, in his presence you might find yourself unknowingly on a "Poppa adventure", roaming the aisles of Canadian Tire for hours, musing through the Vintages section at the LCBO and inevitably, getting the car washed. He was a master of trivia, an avid bridge player, a terrible handyman, and could often be found at the kitchen table doing the crossword puzzle confidently in pen. He will be greatly missed by this family; cousin Norma Marlow, her husband, Frank and their family, cousin Catherine Bozinoff, as well as his many friends and former colleagues. Our sincere gratitude to his care team, notably Andrea Small-Swaby, Dr. Martina Trinkaus and the Palliative Care team at St. Michael's Hospital. He lived a full and happy life, and we are honored to celebrate it. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to The Urban Angel, The St. Michael's Hospital Foundation or to CAMH. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
