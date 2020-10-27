SPENCE, Norman Macdonald Norman Macdonald Spence was born on the 5th January 1947, in Hopewell, and raised in Chigwell, Hanover, Jamaica, W.I., beloved son of William Edward Spence and Christibel Irene Spence. Norman (Dad, Uncle Norm, Grandpa, Brother Norm) left quietly and peacefully on October 23, 2020 in his 73rd year in Barrie, Ontario Canada. Survived by his wife Barbara of 47 years, he died in comfort, in the presence of his faithful, kind, caring, and loving wife. Norman will be sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, and friends. Private Funeral Services will be held at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home & Barrie Union Cemetery on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 12 noon. For further details and to view the Livestream Service, please visit www.steckleygooderham.com