MYLES, NORMAN McNEILL March 3, 1938 – May 7, 2020 With sadness we announce that Norm passed away peacefully, with his loving family by his side. Norm was born in Toronto, Ontario and was the youngest son of George Armour Myles and Margaret McNeill. Norm was the beloved husband of Elsie for 46 years and the cherished father of Terence (Debra), Danny, Wayne (Michelle) and the late Lee. Norm is survived by his treasured grandchildren Christian, Garrett, Kaitlyn and his nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law, Moe Bagan, stepchildren, Brian McCreadie, Cathy Barber and Gary McCreadie, stepgrandchildren, Rachel, Spencer, Jack, Christopher, Hailey and CJ. He will be dearly missed by everyone whose life he touched or helped in some way. Norm had a successful career as President of Ewing Flagpole and Vice President of John Ewing Company. Norman and his brother David inherited the company from their father and grew it to become a great success for over 60 years. He worked until the age of 82 and enjoyed every year working alongside his family. Accordingly, in the family tradition, it has been carried down to their sons, Terry and Iain Myles. Norm was celebrated with a 50-year honour pin from the Masonic Lodge and was a 50-year member of Ramses Shrine Club. He was dedicated to the Shriners and participated in their parades with the Mini Bike Unit, the Clown Unit and finally the Cable Car Unit all across Ontario and the United States. Norm was also a member of the Founders of the ROJ (Royal Order of Jesters) and a faithful attendee at Kingsview United Church. Norm spent many years cruising the waters of Lake Ontario including the Toronto Islands in his Cruise Boat, "Myles Away". He also enjoyed his drives in the Ontario countryside. He was the kindest, most generous and the most thoughtful man to so many in need throughout his life. Norm lived for his family and loved them unconditionally. "We ye no come back again, better loved ye canna be." In lieu of flowers, it would be much appreciated if donations were made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a more conducive time for all to attend.



