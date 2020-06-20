FORMA, NORMAN MICHAEL August 1, 1940 - June 1, 2020 Just two months prior to his 80th birthday, Norm bid farewell to family and his many dear and close friends. While he no longer walks among us, the legacy he left each of us will ensure that he is always with us. For some, that legacy will be of a deep commitment to family and community. Whether it is the memory of a man who cared lovingly for his parents, Mikey and Helen, for many decades, mentored his younger Yuskoski and Forma cousins, or proudly served the Polish community of which he was an integral part, he will be fondly remembered for his caring, compassionate and generous concern. For others, it will be the memory of a young, former Oblate seminarian, who had the skills to engage students in the most difficult arenas, long before he began his formal teaching career in Toronto at St. Raymond Catholic School. Yet others will fondly recall their time with him as Vice Principal of St. Matthew and Principal of St. Vincent de Paul, where his collaborative, student centered and inclusive approach created such rich teaching and learning environments. His quick wit, quiet conviction, unassuming manner and refusal to seek the limelight made him one of the most respected individuals ever to serve as Special Assistant to the Metropolitan Separate School Board's Director of Education. His empowering, visionary and hopeful leadership style provided a role model of true servant leadership for all who worked with him as that Board's Assistant Director of Curriculum and Special Services, Deputy Director of Program and Services and, ultimately, Director of Education. Many will celebrate his service to the broader education community, whether through his advocacy for special needs students, Executive Director of Silent Voice and the Ontario Catholic Supervisory Officers Association, as well as the many other charitable organizations whose boards he served. There will always be a special place for Norm in the hearts of the Board's Arts Community, not only because he was a graduate of St. Michael Choir School, or of his support for the importance of the Arts in a well-rounded education, but also because of the special role he played in the founding of Cardinal Carter Academy for the Arts. His dedication, creativity, courage and advocacy were critical for the commitment to its establishment and success. He will, as the current Director of Education for the Toronto Catholic School Board noted "be fondly remembered by all of us as a caring, compassionate and committed lifelong educator, a true leader in Catholic education and a consummate professional who never sought the limelight, but led with quiet conviction, a quick wit and respect for all those he served throughout his life". A Celebration of Life will take place when we once again have the opportunity to gather to celebrate the legacy he left to all of us. Norm's favourite charity was The Angel Foundation for Learning, should you wish to make a donation. The Angel Foundation for Learning assists the neediest students in the Toronto Catholic District School Board. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.