NORMAN MILLAR

MILLAR, NORMAN In Memory of Peacefully, on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Oshawa, at age 86. Norman, beloved husband of Barbara, of Prince Albert. Loving father of the late Patricia Millar (2014), Kimberley and her husband Doug Oakman, and Susan and her husband Chris Brealey. Loving grandfather of Jessica, Tyler (Carley), Carly (Dylan) Oakman and Allison Brealey. Dear brother of Ruth and her husband Eric Rollo. A private family service was held at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, "McDermott-Panabaker Chapel" 216 Queen Street, in Port Perry (905-985-2171), on Tuesday, June 23rd, with Reverend Elaine Hall officiating. Interment followed at Pine Grove Cemetery, Prince Albert. After Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Port Perry United Church for all who wish to attend. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the charity of your choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com



Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
2 entries
June 24, 2020
Another great picture from the camping archives. I've got tons of photos and memories from the early 80's.
June Roper Norton
Friend
June 24, 2020
The Roper family is deeply saddened to hear of Norm's passing. Our memories of Norm and Barb go way back. Our father Clifford sang alongside Norm in the Markham Men of Harmony, barbershop singers for many years. We also camped with Norm, Barb and the girls in the National Campers & Hikers Assn for decades. Norm was always smiling! He was such a nice man and always up for a laugh. Our Dad Cliff and Norm were good buddies and often were co-pranksters. Our deepest condolences go out to Barb, Kim & Susan (and their partners & children) at this very difficult time. Love the Ropers (June, Margaret, Gary & Bruce)
June Roper Norton
Friend
