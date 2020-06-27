NORMAN MILLAR

The Roper family is deeply saddened to hear of Norm's passing. Our memories of Norm and Barb go way back. Our father Clifford sang alongside Norm in the Markham Men of Harmony, barbershop singers for many years. We also camped with Norm, Barb and the girls in the National Campers & Hikers Assn for decades. Norm was always smiling! He was such a nice man and always up for a laugh. Our Dad Cliff and Norm were good buddies and often were co-pranksters. Our deepest condolences go out to Barb, Kim & Susan (and their partners & children) at this very difficult time. Love the Ropers (June, Margaret, Gary & Bruce)

June Roper Norton

Friend