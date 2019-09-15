MOOTE, NORMAN Peacefully, with his family by his side on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Lakeridge Health Centre in Port Perry, at age 91. Norman, loving husband of the late Barbara for nearly 59 years. Much loved father of Debbie Kalogris (Jim), Gerry (Sharon), David (Denise) and Steven (Karen). Cherished grandfather of Stephanie (Jake), Matthew (Giuliana), Julia (Jordan), the late Kathryn, Brian (Megan), Amy (Dean), Travis (Lorna) and Christopher. Loving brother of Donald (Peggy). Norman's family will receive friends at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, "McDermott-Panabaker Chapel", 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171), on Tuesday, September 17th from 7-9 p.m. and on Wednesday, September 18th from 10-11 a.m. A service to celebrate his life will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday, September 18th at 11 a.m. followed by a reception in the Heritage Room of the funeral home. A special thanks to Dr. Kim Ferguson, the staff at Lakeridge Health Centre in Port Perry and the staff at Port Perry Villa for their excellent ongoing care and compassion for our Dad. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation, the Oak Ridges Hospice, or the Parkinson Society of Canada. Memories, photos, and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 15, 2019