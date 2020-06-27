HOMSY, NORMAN (NAZIH) MOUAWAD Passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved brother to Mantoura (Joe), Marie (Elias), Souad (Hanna), Sister Suzanne, Elias (Marie), George (Bady) and Paul (Nazha). He will be missed by nephews, nieces, cousins and friends around the world. Norman joins those he loved dearly: his parents Mouawad and Christine, and siblings John, Nabih and Elise. A true gentleman, we already miss his hearty laugh and daily updates about current events. Thank you to Dr. Farhan Asrar and the care team at Trilium Hospital Mississauga. A private funeral will be taking place on June 29, 2020 at the SCOTT FUNERAL HOME "MISSISSAUGA CHAPEL". A public memorial service to follow when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.scott-mississauga.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.