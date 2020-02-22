Home

NORMAN PAUL MacDONALD

NORMAN PAUL MacDONALD Obituary
MacDONALD, NORMAN PAUL September 4, 1932 – January 18, 2020 In his 88th year, Paul passed away peacefully at the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia. During his life, he was employed by the CBC where he met his wife of 57 years Pat (Jepson). He will be dearly missed by his daughters Corinne (Sue) of Orillia, Kathy (Rich) of Hamilton and Tricia (Dwayne) of Barrie and his grandchildren Bradley (Tia), Connor and Rebecca. He was expecting his first great-grandchild in February. Paul's only wishes were to live to 90, meet his great-granddaughter and see his daughter's new cottage. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020
