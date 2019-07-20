BROWN, Norman Peter Retired Toronto Fireman Downtown Brown the Nicest Man in Town. Norman Peter Brown passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on July 15, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, Ontario. Born October 9, 1933. Beloved husband to Helen Marie Brown, father to Debra Archer (Tim) and Brian Brown (Michele). Twin to the late Noreen McKean, survived by brothers Herbert and Gerald Brown. Amazing Grandpa to five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Joined the Toronto Fire Department in 1957. Retired Captain in 1992. Celebration of life to be held on August 10, 2019 at Thornhill United Church, 25 Elgin Street, Thornhill at 12 o'clock noon with viewing from 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.jerrettfuneralhometoronto.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019