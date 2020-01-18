|
|
CLAXTON, Norman Robert (Douglas) 1934-2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Douglas Claxton on January 15, 2020 in his 86th year. Doug was born on Hook Avenue in the Junction, Toronto to George and Louisa. He married the love of his life Frances (nee Chianelli) in 1955. He was a loving father to Cathy (Barney), Theresa (Omar), Michael (Julie) and Peter. Cherished grandfather of Christopher Lawn (April), Shannon Bailey (Richard) and Brittany Claxton and great-grandfather of Leo and Vitina Lawn and Owen and Ava Bailey. Brother to Ron (Doreen), Lawrence (Audrey), and predeceased by siblings Herbert, William, Doris, Lillian and Helen. Blessed with many precious nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was a valued employee of Overland Western/TNT for 50 years and earned the respect and admiration of co-workers at the Toronto and London branches. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sick Kids Hospital would be appreciated. Visitation will take place at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, on Sunday, January 19th from 2 to 6 p.m. Service will take place on Monday, January 20th at 11 a.m. followed by reception at the funeral home. Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences at www.rskane.ca We will miss him with all our hearts. "The street lights are on Dad. It's time to go to sleep."
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020