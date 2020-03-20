|
SAVEIN, NORMAN It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Norman Lee Savein, on March 17, 2020, in his 88th year. Beloved husband of Lorraine for 64 years. Adored father of Reid and Tracey and loving "nainy" to grandchildren, Courtney and Ryan. He was much loved by his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him. At the request of the family, shiva will be observed privately. A celebration of Norman's Life will take place at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2020