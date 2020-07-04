STEWART, Norman Scott September 6, 1937 - June 28, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Norman Scott Stewart, on June 28, 2020, from complications arising from Parkinson's Disease. Predeceased by his parents Milton and Vera Stewart, brother Dr. William Ross Stewart and sister Betty Hartinger. Beloved husband of Jacqueline and dearest father of Ellen (Gord), Carolyn (Andy), Grant (Lucy) and Philip (Alexandra). Loving Grampy Norm to Anthony (Stefanie), Philip (Tiffany), Carson and Thomas and great-grandfather to Cataleya and Selina. Norman was also the beloved brother of Helen MacRae of Charlottetown and much-loved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Norman had a long career as an English teacher at York Mills Collegiat, and was loved and admired by both students and faculty. He was a wonderful musician and a longtime member of the Zimmerman Orchestra and Swing Shift Big Band. He was also the organist at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church for many years. Norman was an incredible husband to our mother, a best friend to us, a loving grandfather and great-grandfather and an encyclopedia of music, history, literature, poetry and the English language. He was the kindest and most humble person and brought joy to all who knew him. We are honoured and privileged to have had him as our father. We would like to especially thank Norman's nephew and niece, Dr. Chris Stewart and Dr. Susan Stewart, for all of their guidance, love and support during this difficult time. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to Parkinson Canada.