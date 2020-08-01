1/
Norman Takeshi IBUKI
IBUKI, Norman Takeshi On July 23, 2020, Norman Takeshi Ibuki passed away at 89. He was born in Vancouver, BC, on February 9, 1931, to parents Masaji and Tami (nee Imai) of Ishidera, Shiga-ken, Japan, before moving to a farm in Strawberry Hill (now Surrey), BC. Norm joined the Canadian Army, Signal Corp and served in Hanover, Germany, for two years. Upon his return, he settled in Toronto. He worked for the Canadian Coast Guard for more than three decades in Toronto, Sault Ste. Marie and Churchill, MB, as a radio operator and manager. He was a passionate 5-pin bowler and dedicated Blue Jays fan. He raised four children in Georgetown, ON. He was predeceased by his wife Sumiko in 2011 (nee Hayashida); sisters Dorothy Toshiko Tahara, Toronto and Kay Misae Inouye, Winnipeg. He is survived by Norman Jr. (Akiko), Joe, Lisa and Paula Ibuki. A special thank you goes out from the family to all of the doctors, nurses, kitchen and custodians at Georgetown Hospital, Brampton Civic Hospital and Yee Hong (Finch) Centre for Geriatric Care. He will be dearly missed. A private service will take place at a later date at the Toronto Buddhist Church. Memorial donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Thank you.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
