MACKERETH, Norman Thomas On October 6, 2019, with his family by his side, Norm passed away peacefully in his 93rd year. A dedicated family man, Norm leaves his loving wife Marg after 68 years of marriage. He leaves behind his children Brian, deceased (Debbie), Craig (Laurie), Andy (Denise), Nancy (Joseph). Norm was very proud of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Lillian. He was well loved and admired by his extended family. Norm enjoyed his extensive racing career in Canada and the US, especially his inductions into the Canadian Motorsport and Oswego Halls of Fame. We are grateful to all of the friends that touched our lives throughout his storied racing career. Also precious to Norm were his rounds of golf and buddies met along the way. Greatest thanks to all of the incredible staff and volunteers at Joseph Brant, Carpenter Hospice and St. Peter's. Service details and donations, in lieu of flowers, available at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019