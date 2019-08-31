VAUGHAN, Norman Thomas Peacefully, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen "Anne" Vaughan. Loving father of Karen Young (Paul Taylor) and Kevin Vaughan (Nichole). Proud Poppa of Maggie and Graham Young; and Coleman, Aidan, Macayla and Charlotte Vaughan. Dear brother of the late William Vaughan (Jenny) and the late Isobel Mitchell (late Howard). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In keeping with Norman's wishes, cremation will take place. Arrangements entrusted to Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019