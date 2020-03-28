|
|
BABBS, NORMAN WALTER October 10, 1937 - March 20, 2020 Sadly, our family announces that Norman Walter Babbs, born Sunday, October 10, 1937, to Ruth (nee Bradley) and Walter Babbs, passed away on March 20, 2020, with his daughters by his side. Norman was the middle brother to elder Trevor (Eva) and younger David (Marilyn). Raised in Toronto and Scarborough, during high school he met his sweetheart Sharon (nee Cowling). They celebrated their 60th anniversary last year. Daughters Donna (Stephen Latto) and Linda will miss his sense of humour, compassion, guidance and devotion to the well-being of his family. Dad and mom gave us all the opportunities they never had. Through an early introduction to theatre, Pop and Nana inspired grandchildren, Ben and Krista Newey to pursue careers in the arts. "Mrs. Cowling" will miss her dear son-in-law. Predeceased by brother-in-law Bill Cowling, whose daughters, Amoreena and Jesse-Kate survive him. Survived by cousin Pat James (Tom), nieces, Kathleen and Jennifer, and nephew Tom (Fiona), whose sons, Evan and Nicholas will carry on the Babbs name. An Ontario Land Surveyor, Norm worked for the Ontario Department of Highways and later, J. D. Barnes, Holding and Babbs, Horton, Wallace & Davies and Ivan B. Wallace. His passion was sailing, with impressionism art a close second. He loved hockey, animals, music of all kinds and Charles Schultz comics. Norm and Sharon travelled extensively, enjoyed their cottage, theatre, art museums and were great dancers. Best man, Ken Smith (Sandra), remained a constant friend throughout his life. Dear friends since the '60s are John and Lynda Prain, June and Savo Stefoff. A celebration of Norman's life will take place in the future. Online condolences may be made at aftercare.org/obituaries. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to a food bank. May he rest in peace.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020