|
|
OKUM, NORMAN WILBERT (BILL) December 10, 1922 - January 4, 2020 Bill passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, from this world into his Saviour's presence after a fruitful life of over 97 years. Born in Killaloe, Ontario, the eldest child of the late Martha (Berndt) and Samuel Okum, he was predeceased by siblings Esther Danyluck, Mabel Camp and John Okum, as well as his loving wife Audrey (Willard). He is survived by his brother Jim Okum; and 6 children: Sharon O'Callaghan (Conor), Sandra Kaliczynski (Roman), David Okum (Sharon), Merrilee Pilz (Peter), Janice Keen (Kelly) and Robert Okum (Virginia); 24 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Bill is also survived by his wife of the past 21 years, Marjorie (Coote), her 4 children, their spouses and children. As a teen, Bill set out from home on a bicycle, determined and capable. In 1942 he joined the RCAF serving throughout the Second World War as an air traffic controller. In 1947, he married Audrey Willard and they moved to Sudbury, where he started Nickel City Builders Ltd. Known as a very honest and reputable builder, Bill constructed the Yacht Club, a senior's complex, Algoma Child Care Centre and some of the finest homes in Sudbury during his successful career; also serving as President of both the Sudbury and the National Homebuilders Associations. He and Audrey were faithful members of Berean Baptist Church and very active in The Gideons. They retired to Collingwood, where Audrey passed away shortly after their 49th anniversary. In 1998, he married Marjorie. Since 2018, Bill has received excellent care from the staff and volunteers at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre in Toronto. Bill's patient demeanor as he navigated "placidly amid the noise and the haste" of life blessed all who were privileged to know him. He will be truly missed by his family, friends and associates. Funeral Service will be conducted by Rev. Robert B. Okum on Saturday, January 11th at 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, 3521 County Road 124, Nottawa (Collingwood), preceded by Visitation at 12 noon. In Memoriam donations may be made to The Gideons International or The Evangelical Fellowship of Canada. For further information please visit chattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020