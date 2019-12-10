NORMAND ROBERT PROULX

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMAND ROBERT PROULX.
Service Information
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON
L4C 3B8
(905)-884-1062
Obituary

PROULX, NORMAND ROBERT At Guelph General Hospital on December 5, 2019, at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Jocelyn for almost 40 years. Wonderful father of Meghann (Allen) and Alex (Maggie). Adoring Pop-Pop of Ivy and Wes. He will be remembered for his contagious laugh, incredible wit, air guitar prowess and his exceptional agility on the slopes and ice. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Richmond Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated in Normand's name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation https://www.michaeljfox.org or The Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre https://sunnybrook.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.