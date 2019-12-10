PROULX, NORMAND ROBERT At Guelph General Hospital on December 5, 2019, at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Jocelyn for almost 40 years. Wonderful father of Meghann (Allen) and Alex (Maggie). Adoring Pop-Pop of Ivy and Wes. He will be remembered for his contagious laugh, incredible wit, air guitar prowess and his exceptional agility on the slopes and ice. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Richmond Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated in Normand's name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation https://www.michaeljfox.org or The Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre https://sunnybrook.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 10, 2019