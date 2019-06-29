JUANERO, OBDULIA "DOLLY" Peacefully, at Elgin Manor Nursing Home, St. Thomas, ON, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Obdulia "Dolly" Juanero in her 80th year. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Norma and Doug Astin. Loving Tita to Jim and Serena, Steph and Chad, Sheilah and Billy, Vina and Arvin, Mimi and Renato, Bebing and Joel and Phylis Dee and Darius. Predeceased by her siblings Romundo, Romeo, Raymondo, Ida, Gloria and Fe. Dolly's lifetime work was dedicated to CAMH and helping others. She also was very involved with a Filipino charity and community group, The Negrosanon Association. Visitors will be received in the O'Neil Funeral Home, 350 William Street, London, on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m., followed by interment in Woodland Cemetery, London. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer Society, Toronto www.alz.to Online condolences & Guest Book at www.oneilfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019