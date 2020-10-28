1/1
Odetta Shu LEE
LEE, Odetta Shu Passed away peacefully, on October 19, 2020 with family by her side, at the age of 74. Beloved wife of 51 years to Tony, loving mother of Alvin (Sandra), Darryl (Jessica) and Robert (Paola). Odetta will always be lovingly remembered by her 5 grandchildren Bohdan, Christie, Ryan, Sidonie and Audrey. Odetta will be deeply missed by everyone whose life she touched with her selfless, kind and generous heart. Odetta loved practicing and teaching Tai Chi at the Toronto CCM Centre and with the Angus Glen Older Adults Club, painting, gardening, and was proud of her 35-plus years of service at the Toronto Star, retiring in 2008. Odetta came to Canada looking for a better life in 1967 from Hong Kong. She settled in Toronto and by chance, a year later in 1968, she ran into Tony, a friend she was introduced to in 1964, on the streets of Chinatown Toronto. It led to a marriage that lasted a lifetime. A private family service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on October 31, 2020 2 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (Fund Allocation: Myeloma Research Fund). No flowers please.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
