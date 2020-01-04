Home

More Obituaries for Odile McBRIDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Odile Rosalie McBRIDE

Odile Rosalie McBRIDE Obituary
McBRIDE, Odile Rosalie (nee PATTERSON) It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Odile, in her 83rd year. Predeceased by her husband Michael and daughter Susan (Sue) Pierce (nee McBride). Loving mother to Stephen (Steve) and Catherine (Cathy) McBride (Ross Kendrick, Chloe, and Carter) and devoted "Nannie" to Stephen's son Reece McBride. Beloved sister to Randy Patterson and sister-in-law Robyn Patterson who cherished her and brightened her Saturday evenings. Odile also leaves behind 2 grandchildren, Bradley and Katelyn Pierce whom she loved and thought of often. Thank you to family and friends who have provided their support and friendship over the years. A special thank you goes to Dr. Irwin Goldstein who provided supportive and exceptional care to Odile as her doctor for over 40 years. Thanks also goes to all the staff at Scarborough Centenary Hospital who cared for her during her last few weeks. Odile has been cremated and a memorial visitation is planned for Saturday, February 1st which would have been Odile's 83rd birthday. The Memorial will be held at Odgen Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough, from 2:00-4:00 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
