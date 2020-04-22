KEOSHKERIAN, OHANNES (JOHN) September 3, 1926 – April 18, 2020 Went to be with his Lord at the age of 93. A faithful servant of God. Devoted husband (Berjouhi, deceased) and father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Loving father of Arthur (Arpi), Lucy (deceased), Barkev (Sonia), Lily (Ed), Nevair and Mark (Carmela). Cherished brother of Daniel (Veron), brother-in-law Sam Toumayan (Barbara) and five siblings (deceased). Adored grandfather of Jonathan (Elise), Kristina, Michael (Clare), Luke, Rebecca, Grace, Matthew, Joshua, Benjamin and Abigail. Great-grandfather of Griffin, Emilia and Alanna. Fondly remembered by many nephews and nieces. John will be remembered first and foremost as a child of God. He was a pastor, evangelist, helper, businessman and put other's needs ahead of his own and thus impacted many people. He passionately believed in spreading the good news of the gospel and will be remembered for witnessing whenever and wherever he was. Due to the unfortunate current situation, there will only be a virtual funeral service on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Kane Funeral home via Zoom using https://zoom.us/j/99462978104?pwd=THNSdmgyUktUcFhpcWhVdWNQL1lUQT09 The family anticipates a time in the near future where we can gather in person and praise God and reflect on and celebrate John's life.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 22, 2020.