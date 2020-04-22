OHANNES (JOHN) KEOSHKERIAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share OHANNES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEOSHKERIAN, OHANNES (JOHN) September 3, 1926 – April 18, 2020 Went to be with his Lord at the age of 93. A faithful servant of God. Devoted husband (Berjouhi, deceased) and father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Loving father of Arthur (Arpi), Lucy (deceased), Barkev (Sonia), Lily (Ed), Nevair and Mark (Carmela). Cherished brother of Daniel (Veron), brother-in-law Sam Toumayan (Barbara) and five siblings (deceased). Adored grandfather of Jonathan (Elise), Kristina, Michael (Clare), Luke, Rebecca, Grace, Matthew, Joshua, Benjamin and Abigail. Great-grandfather of Griffin, Emilia and Alanna. Fondly remembered by many nephews and nieces. John will be remembered first and foremost as a child of God. He was a pastor, evangelist, helper, businessman and put other's needs ahead of his own and thus impacted many people. He passionately believed in spreading the good news of the gospel and will be remembered for witnessing whenever and wherever he was. Due to the unfortunate current situation, there will only be a virtual funeral service on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Kane Funeral home via Zoom using https://zoom.us/j/99462978104?pwd=THNSdmgyUktUcFhpcWhVdWNQL1lUQT09 The family anticipates a time in the near future where we can gather in person and praise God and reflect on and celebrate John's life.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved