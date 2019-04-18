Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga Belowus "Ollie" AMM. View Sign

AMM, Olga "Ollie" Belowus "Always Loved and Remembered" We are sad to announce that our mother passed away on April 16, 2019. Loving mom to Jo-Ann, Rosanna, Marilyn and Joey. Loving baba to Kristine and Dan, Jamie and Alicia, and Kyle. Great-grandmother to Zev and Jasper. Survived by her caring husband Bob, a sister Zoria and her husband Orest and their son Terry in Saskatoon, and many nieces and nephews and family. Predeceased by husband Joseph Belowus and their little daughter Sonia Lea, sister Sally and brother-in-law Nick and brothers Henry (Anne), Michael (Alice), John (Mary) and Dmytro. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705) on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. Memorial service in the chapel on Saturday at 5 p.m. conducted by Rev. Coral Prebble. Donations to the Sick Kids Hospital or the Toronto Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Messages of Condolence may be placed at



