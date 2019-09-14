PAYEUR, OLGA CATHERINE It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Olga, on September 5, 2019, at the age of 86. She will be sadly missed by her husband Paul, of 49 years and her children, Ron (Heather), Rosanne (Brent), Rick (Christine) and Renée (Dean), her 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Olga touched many lives with her infectious smile and positive outlook on life. She especially liked singing in the St. Sava Church Choir and made many lasting friendships at the church and during her 26-year career at Metro Toronto Police Headquarters. The family would like to thank the staff of Hillcrest Village for taking such good care of Olga during the past two years and also the compassionate staff at Georgian Bay General Hospital during her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations in Olga's memory to Alzheimer Canada, Diabetes Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. A celebration of her life will be held on October 26, 2019, from 1-5 p.m., at the Courtyard Marriott-Toronto Airport, 231 Carlingview Drive.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019