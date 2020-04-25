Olga (Anne) CVECICH
CVECICH, (Anne) Olga (nee BUTKOVICH) Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. We are broken-hearted to announce the sudden passing of Olga Cvecich, at West Park Long-Term Care, on April 12, 2020. She was 85. Beloved Wife of the late Mario. Loving Mother of Angie (Joe), John (Michelle) and Julie (Victor). Dear Grammy of Joshua (Sophia), Rachel, Natalya, Alex, Michael and Nicole. Much-loved sister of Kathy. Predeceased by older sister, Mary Mrse on April 7, 2020. Sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. For full memorial tribute, visit: https://turnerporter.permavita.com/site/AnneCvecich.html

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
