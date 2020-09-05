DELLIDONNE, OLGA Olga Dellidonne (nee Sawchuk) died peacefully at North York General Hospital on Friday, August 28, 2020. Olga was a retired Manager of the Hudson Bay Company and a volunteer for 15 years at North York General. Predeceased by her husband Aldo. Olga will be missed by her sister Mary Glancey (Tom) of Edmonton, her niece Beverley Belanger (Kirk) of Toronto and great-nephew Matthew. A big thank you to the staff of Revera Rayoak Retirement Home who welcomed Olga to her new home in January.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store