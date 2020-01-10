|
DIAKUN, OLGA At her home in Toronto, Olga Diakun, in her 93rd year. Beloved mother of Gregory (Helen-Claire), Marcia (Warren), Karen (Rob), and Donna (Tom). Grandmother of Aladdin, Montanna, Nathaniel, Eva, Paul and Cynthia. Predeceased by her husband Michael, sisters Lena, Anne and Mary (Marge) and brothers Joseph and John. She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Olga led an enriched life of travel, music, and helping others. In her youth she was a member of C.G.I.T. (Canadian Girls in Training). She worked for 16 years at the National Employment Service in Winnipeg, starting as a stenographer just out of high school, and advancing to the position of Employment and Claims Officer. She was a stay-at-home mother, also helping her husband Michael in his business over the years. She enjoyed playing the piano, accordion, harmonica and guitar. Olga was born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba and subsequently lived in London, Ontario. Funeral service will be held at the Thompson-Mott Funeral Home, 62 Main Street North, Waterford, Ontario at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow, Greenwood Cemetery, Waterford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. www.thompsonmott funeralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 10, 2020