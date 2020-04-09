|
JARDIM, OLGA Peacefully passed away on April 6, 2020 at the age of 89. She was surrounded by her loving family at home. Beloved wife to the late João. Caring mother to John (Kari) and Suzy (Deniz). Devoted grandmother to Jessica, Nicholas and Victoria. Predeceased by her son Nelson, daughter-in-law Gabrielle and grandchildren Vanessa and Jennifer. Olga was the last surviving member of her birth family. She will be greatly missed by not only her immediate family, also her nieces and nephews, as well as extended family and friends. A private service and interment will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in Olga's honour. Online condolences may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2020