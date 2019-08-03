KOKULAK, Olga (nee ONYSCHUK) Surrounded by family, Olga peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019; having cancer and a weak heart. Daughter of the late John and Phyllis Onyschuk. Beloved wife of the late John Kokulak. Loving mother to daughters Diane and Susan (Dino) and sons Dennis, Tom, Teddy and Michael. Dear Baba to Christina and Johnathan. She will be greatly missed by her cousins, nephews and nieces. Olga was a great loving mom right to the end. She was our advisor and encouraged us to follow our hearts to what we enjoyed. A special thanks to Dr. Lam and staff for their support at the Humber Finch Hospital. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Islington and Kipling Aves.), on Monday from 3-6 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Riverside Cemetery. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019