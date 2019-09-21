TENN, OLGA LYNETTE Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband Oscar. Loving mother of Gary, Nigel (Judy), Delia (Albert), Douglas (Lori), Hilary, Bradley and Stuart (Cheryl). Grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 4. She is survived by her brothers Ronald of Jamaica and Dudley of Florida. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax, 905-428-8488. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church (1001 Ravenscroft Rd., Ajax), on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Christ the King Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019