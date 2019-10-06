MILEVA, OLGA (nee PETKOSHINOVA) March 18, 1938 – October 2, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Olga Mileva. She died peacefully, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of 55 years to Atanas, adored mother to Mino (Jaklina) and Mihali (Lidia), loving baba to Atanas, Sasho, Leah and Andrew. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10 north of QEW). Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 2–4 and 6:30–9 p.m., with Prayers at 7:30 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Ilija Macedonian Orthodox Church, 1775 Bristol Rd. (Mississauga). Interment to follow at Glen Oaks Cemetery (Dundas St. W. and Ninth Line). Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 6, 2019