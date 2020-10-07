OLGA MORIELLI

MORIELLI, OLGA (nee HUCAJLUK) At her home, with family by her side, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in her 89th year. Olga, beloved wife of the late Olindo "Windy". Cherished mother of her five beautiful children, Olana, Rick, Leza, John and Deena. Much loved Baba to her six grandchildren, Christian, Joshua, Jessica, Montanna, Jake, Jake and Jimmy-Leigh. Olga would like to let you all know that her work here, however very important, is done. She received her call from Heaven and will be reunited with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. When I come to the end of my journey And I travel my last weary mile, Just forget if you can, that I ever frowned And remember only my smile. And in the evening When the sun paints the sky in the West, Stand for a few moments And remember only my best.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store