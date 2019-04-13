Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for OLGA NIKOLAJEVICH. View Sign

NIKOLAJEVICH, OLGA (nee BRANKOVAN, formerly GEORGIJEVICH) Passed away peacefully at Wellington Park, Burlington on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Vladimir Nikolajevich. Loving mother of the late Elizabeth Pepa, Sandi Dzeletovich (Andrew) and Alex Nikolajevich (Jennifer). Cherished grandmother of Natalia (Mark), Marko (Sava), Steven (Olga), Yasmina and Dusan and great-grandmother of Maksim, Vesna, Simon, Lara, Katherine, Stephanie and Kai. As per Olga's wishes, cremation has taken place. Olga was determined, fun-loving, and passionate about travel. She was also very creative and loved to oil paint and create the latest fashions with her sewing machine. She will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), Burlington (905-632-3333), on Tuesday, April 16th from 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, April 17th at 1 p.m. Lunch reception to follow. Please feel free to dress cheerfully, bright colours welcome. Those wishing to make a donation are asked to please consider the .



