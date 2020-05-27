O'KURILY, Olga Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the age of 94. Dear Mother of Sonia (Terry) and Gail. Loving Baba to Melissa (Phil), Jason, Lindsay and Eric. Devoted Great-Baba of Adrian and Alexander. Olga loved to socialize and had many friends at St. Demetrius Church. She spent many years volunteering in the kitchen and loved cooking for people. She also had a playful side and enjoyed going to the casino and having weekly card games with the girls. Olga was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. Private funeral arrangements. Live funeral webcast will take place on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Yonge Street Mission would be appreciated. Funeral webcast and online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 27, 2020.