POTONDI, OLGA God called Olga Potondi (née Borbas) on July 21, 2019, at the age of 88. She is reunited in heaven with her loving husband Andrew and son Karsci. Beloved mother of Bridgette Elias, cherished grandmother of Mark, Paul and Elliott and devoted sister of Aranka. She will be held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held at the Vescio Funeral Home "Toronto Chapel" (2080 Dufferin St., north of Rogers Rd., 416-656-3332), on Monday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. A private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mount Sinai Hospital. Olga will forever be held dear in our hearts.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 26, 2019