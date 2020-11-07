1/1
OLGA RUDGE
RUDGE, OLGA The embodiment of kindness, at the Southbrook Retirement Community, our beloved mother Olga Rudge (nee Driedger) finished life's journey to move on to a higher place this past Sunday, November 1. Predeceased by loving husband Harry, mother of sons Chris and David (Daphne), daughters Leslie and Joanne, grandchildren Ryan, Diane, Rebecca, Graham, Corrie, Kirsten, Christopher, Jodi, Jamie and Randi, great-grandchildren Kenzie, Addison, Kieran, Noemi, Chanel, Tori, Sofia, and Stella. Born in Saskatchewan, Olga met Harry while working in a cafe in Swift Current in 1943 when he was with the RAF training Canadian pilots. He married her and carried her back to England. Following the war they returned to Canada with two sons in 1949 and settled in Malton to build a home and raise a family together. Following Harry's passing in 1977, Olga went to work as supervisor of processing and distribution in a photo lab until her retirement. It was in retirement that she blossomed as an artist, painting and teaching art to seniors in Brampton. Her other great passion, gardening, found its outlet in the flower beds of her condominium community. We have no doubt that she is already teaching art to the angels and tending to heaven's gardens. She was the kindest and most caring person to all she encountered. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Southbrook who embraced her over this past year. In lieu of flowers or donations we would ask that, during these trying times, we all find a way to share more random acts of kindness every day. It would be her most wonderful legacy.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
