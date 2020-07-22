Olga SHUPER

SHUPER, Olga Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre at the age of 74. Predeceased by her husband Steve of 47 years and her parents Peter and Jaroslawa; loving mother of Mark (Winnie), Paul (Cindy), and Katherine; grandmother of Anya, Mattias, Jack, and Grace; sister of Don and Nadia; and aunt of Laryssa, Michael, Adrian, and Andre. Olga's absolute passion was teaching, from the start of her career in the late 1960s until her retirement over thirty years later. Even a nine-year break while staying at home raising her children did not dampen her enthusiasm, with teaching at night-school the answer to her family's scheduling. Returning to the day-school setting in the early 1980s, she became a TOEFL-level English teacher for adult newcomers to Canada - helping accelerate their paths as they re-established themselves professionally in their new homeland; often after very challenging personal journeys from the countries they had left behind. Teaching later at the high school level, she always demonstrated the respect and high standards for her students and colleagues that she expected of herself. She counts former colleagues among so many of her best friends. The joy she brought to the classroom mirrored her nature at home, always positive and looking forward to what the new day would bring. Extensive travel with her husband, children and grandchildren thrilled her, and she looked back fondly at how much of the world she had been able to see with her family. A private memorial service will be arranged in the coming weeks. Donations can be made to the Dialysis Fund through the St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation.