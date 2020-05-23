COOKE, OLGA THERESA (nee BABIK) It is with great sadness in our hearts that we announce the passing of Olga Theresa Cooke (nee Babik) at the age of 85 years. Olga was a beautiful woman with a beautiful soul and will be missed deeply by everyone who loved her. Olga was the beloved wife of William F. Cooke for 65 years as of this May 28th. Loving mother of Laurie (Ken) Ullman, Karen (Alex) McWilliams and Bill Jr. (Mary Antoniadis) Cooke. Her memory will live on in her ten grandchildren; Brook (Lisa), Casey (Maria), Justin, Kody, Stephanie (Erik), Jordan, Chanelle, Kristyn, Kimberly and Ryan; and her four great-grandchildren Clara, Tessa, Elena and Austin. Olga will be missed by her sisters Anne (Dusty) and Helen (late Victor), her lifelong friend Ann Bokor and many nieces, nephews and friends. She reunites in heaven with her parents Stephen and Mary Babik, sister Mary (Art) and brother Stephen. Olga will forever be remembered for her warmth, kindness, generosity and the profound love she had for her family. Her love of cooking and gathering around the table to enjoy delicious meals brought together four generations at many cherished occasions. She enjoyed a wonderful, blessed life and travelled extensively with her husband and family. She loved many summers spent at the cottage in Muskoka and winters in the Florida sun with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. We would like to thank the staff at North York General Hospital and Providence Healthcare, as well as the caregivers who provided in-home support during her final days. Due to the circumstances regarding COVID-19, the family is having a private service at Blessed Trinity Parish. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home and an interment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In honour of Olga's memory, please consider making a donation to Providence Healthcare Foundation or North York General Hospital Foundation.